Ex-Hull FC star Jamie Shaul finds surprise new club

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced the signing of Challenge Cup winner Jamie Shaul.

The former Hull FC stalwart joins Goole Vikings ahead of their inaugural League One season in 2025.

Having played over 200 games for Hull FC, scoring more than 100 tries, Shaul retired last year after being a two-time Challenge Cup winner with the Black and Whites.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Goole Vikings at such an exciting time, I’m proud to be involved with a local project like this,” Shaul said.

“The ambition and vision of the club really appealed to me, and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to help the team succeed.

“There are some very good people here, some I have worked with before, so I know what standards we are looking to hit and how driven everyone will be to be successful.

“I love the idea of the challenge ahead and I’m eager to play my part in building something special here and hopefully a bit of a legacy we can leave behind for the next set of players and fans at The Vikings.”

Goole Vikings’ head coach Scott Taylor added: “Signing a player of Jamie’s calibre is an incredible moment for our club and one which I’m sure will excite the fans.

“Jamie is still relatively young and in fantastic shape, he has been playing very well in rugby union but has jumped at the opportunity to be part of what we are trying to build at The Vikings alongside a lot of people he knows well.

“He will be a good leader for us and bring a huge amount of experience for our younger backs.

“Jamie still has a lot to offer the game, he is excited about the opportunity and has that spring back in his step, so we are really excited to see what he can do for us.”

