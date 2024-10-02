Wakefield Trinity’s new signing Seth Nikotemo reportedly has interesting clause in contract

WAKEFIELD TRINITY may well have made a new signing in the shape of former Gold Coast Titans back-rower Seth Nikotemo.

However, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, Nikotemo’s contract contains a clause that, at the end of each season, the 20-year-old can return to the NRL if an NRL side comes hunting.

He spent last season plying his trade with the Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup and was highly-regarded Down Under, only to be behind the likes of David Fifita in the pecking order with the Titans.

On signing for Trinity, Nikotemo said: “I’m extremely excited for this new journey, it’s a massive move for myself being young but I already feel very welcomed by the staff I have spoken with.

“Wakefield seems like the perfect fit for me and I can’t wait to meet the boys and get settled into the club.”

Wakefield have also added the likes of Matty Russell, Josh Rourke and Olly Russell in recent weeks as the West Yorkshire club looks to return to Super League for 2025.

