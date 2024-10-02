Ex-Hull FC veteran Scott Taylor rejected “very good offers” for Goole as he reveals if he will play again

FORMER Hull FC prop Scott Taylor has revealed that he rejected “very good offers” to become head coach of Goole Vikings.

Taylor hung up his boots as a player at the end of the 2024 Super League season following over 300 appearances at the top level and three Challenge Cup successes, one Super League title and one World Club Challenge triumph.

In moving to take charge of the Vikings – who will become League One’s newest franchise in 2025 – Taylor turned down a number of lucrative offers as he explains just why.

“I played my last game in September with Hull FC and then retired. Some say I retired too early but I wanted to step away from the game,” Taylor said.

“I’ve always wanted to be a coach but I wanted to step away to get the fire burning.

“I’ve had a few interviews and spoke to a few clubs. I’ve had some very good offers with some great financial opportunities but I wanted something that felt right.

“It’s not always about money what is right for me and my career and the values I stand by, the passion behind the project, it was a no brainer for me.

“This excites me and it is in the heartbeat of rugby league. I had to step away from the business, I don’t have to make a decision based on finances but what is best for me.

“This will be full-time, the other commitment in my life was my business which I built whilst playing. I’ve got a strong business partner and he is lot bigger shareholder now.

“I’ve always got my phone on, training, meeting players, being in the community. I’m all in on it.

“I’ve got a lot to give to the game. I got out at the right time in my opinion.”

Taylor acknowledged new clubs’ problems in the past such as Cornwall and London Skolars, but insists that the Vikings are on a stable footing already.

“We will take it week by week, I’m a very competitive person. I will go into every game wanting to win. We are building something special and new.

“We’ve seen teams and come and go, but that won’t happen to us. We are not flipping a coin and putting a team down south.

“It’s made for us to go into League One and I see League One getting stronger and stronger. There are some proper rugby league teams in there like Rochdale and Hunslet.

“There’s been so much work going on behind the scenes, we are building a squad and staff. We want to be successful, I’m here to be successful and here to win but I am realistic.

“You’ve seen teams go into it in the past like London Skolars and Cornwall, but I think we are on a good base.”

Will Taylor be putting his boots back on in 2025?

“If it got to that level, I will walk away! If they need me then I am in trouble.”

