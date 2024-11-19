London Broncos forward Jordan Williams moves on to new club

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed London Broncos prop Jordan Williams on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old forward joins Rovers from London Broncos after playing a key part in Mark Eccles’ side throughout 2024, which also included a brief loan spell at Widnes.

Born in Stevenage, Williams came through the juniors at the Broncos in 2016, making his professional debut on loan for Oxford before making the switch to capital city neighbours, London Skolars.

After excelling in League One for a number of years, Williams made the move back to the Broncos in 2020 and has gone on to make over 80 appearances for the club in the last four years at both Championship and Super League level.

Following London’s relegation to the Championship this year, the middle forward has opted to take up a full-time deal with Rovers, with a view of adding experience and depth to James Ford’s pack rotation.

Speaking about joining the club, Williams said: “I’m really excited to make the move to Featherstone, I can’t wait to get there for day one of pre-season and get started.

“I’ve spent most of my career around the London area, so to come up north and play my rugby in the heartland of the sport will be a different experience and one I’m very much looking forward to.

“I learned a lot from the 2024 season in Super League and I feel like my best rugby is still ahead of me, I’m keen to give my all to the boys and the fans week in week out.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Jordan, he is a big man who has plenty of punch in his carry, runs quality lead lines, and clearly values ruck tempo. Defensively he has aggressive initial contact and tidy wrestle, we’re all confident he will be a good addition to squad.”

