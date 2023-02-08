Why Super League should introduce a pre-season competition like the NRL’s ‘Pre-Season Challenge’ with prize fund

THE NRL Pre-Season Challenge is set to take place for the next two weeks in Australia.

A unique concept, all 17 NRL sides along with Super League champions will participate in a two-game competition with Saints set to go up against St George Illawarra Dragons and then NRL premiers Penrith Panthers.

With a $100,000 prize fund, there is also the added bonus of a nice little earner before the NRL kicks off proper.

The Pre-Season Challenge fixtures will also boost attacking play, with an emphasis on free-flowing rugby league.

Indeed, there will be a number of rules present including:

12 points for a win

6 points for a draw

1 bonus point for 5 or more tries

1 bonus point for 5 or more line breaks

1 bonus point for 10 or more offloads

With the likes of Alex Walmsley, Agnatius Paasi and Matty Lees in the Saints’ ranks, there is certain to be a number of offloads throughout their two fixtures whilst those such as Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax and James Roby will be aiming to break the line against the Dragons and the Panthers.

This has got a number of people thinking: should Super League introduce a similar competition before the season begins?

It would certainly be an interesting competition, and, with a potential prize fund at the end of it, a boost for teams following the leaner winter months with no home fixtures.

It would also make pre-season a lot more interesting with no meaningless friendlies. Instead, top flight clubs could gain the necessary experience and game time to prepare them rightly for the rigours of the upcoming season.

Broadcasting the clashes on television or stream would be a great way to introduce the season and it would likely be a big hit with supporters who cannot wait to see their stars in action.