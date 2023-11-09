Ex-League One club sets up Just Giving page to raise money to save rugby league side

EX-LEAGUE ONE club London Skolars have set up a Just Giving page to raise enough money to save the ailing rugby league side.

The capital club withdrew from the third tier earlier in the year in order to regroup in the Southern Conference League.

However, one of the men that founded the Skolars – Ian McNeil – has revealed that the club needs £10,000 to survive after a cut in central funding of £85,000 and continued travel to places such as Cornwall and Cumbria.

On the Just Giving page, McNeil wrote: “Largely due to the reduction in central funding dropping from circa £100k to £15k the club has found the business model of travelling from Cornwall to Cumbria impossible to maintain and the Directors could no longer sustain the losses the club has been making.

“Other clubs like Newcastle’s demise also shows Skolars aren’t alone. The money coming into the game from sources such as Sky seems to be getting lower every cycle and whats left being concentrated at the top of the game in the North.

“The Directors and major stakeholders decided to take the tough decision to step back from League 1 and regroup in the Southern Conference League. The application for the SCL went in last month.

“The business model needs to change but the club will need some help financially in order to transition successfully into SCL. Costs will be greatly reduced as will revenues but the club wants to maintain its pathways, facilities and as professional environment as possible for current and future players.

“To help, myself and a few long term supporters felt we would do our bit by trying to raise circa £10k to help the cause. The club wants to make the Skolars the place to be if you want to play RL in London.”

The Skolars, West Wales Raiders and Newcastle Thunder all withdrew from the 2024 League One season.

