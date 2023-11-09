Sam Kasiano set to stay at Warrington Wolves despite speculation linking him with move away from Super League club

SAM KASIANO is set to STAY at the Warrington Wolves for the 2024 Super League season, despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

League Express last week revealed that the barnstorming prop was on the outer at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after just one season at the club.

However, League Express can now reveal that Kasiano is going nowhere and will be part of Sam Burgess’ plans for the 2024 Super League season.

New faces at the Halliwell Jones Stadium include Rodrick Tai, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Jordy Crowther and Zane Musgrove whilst those such as Peter Mata’utia and Greg Minikin have also left.

During last season, the blockbusting forward registered 24 appearances, but had spells out of the side due to injury, suspension and loss of form in what proved to be a rollercoaster year for the Wolves.

Despite winning their first eight games of the season, Warrington went on to finish outside of the Super League play-offs as Daryl Powell lost his job and Gary Chambers took charge on an interim basis.

