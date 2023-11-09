Matt Ikuvalu to stay at Catalans Dragons after impressive inaugural year in Super League

MATT IKUVALU’S future is no longer under a cloud if reports in France are anything to suggest.

Ikuvalu had an option in his contract – signed during the 2023 Super League season – to be triggered for 2024 and now, following the decision for the centre not to undergo surgery on his knees, that option will be taken up by Catalans Dragons.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant which has reported that Ikuvalu will begin pre-season on December 15 as he recovers from the knee injuries sustained in the 10-2 Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors.

It means that the Dragons currently have Matthieu Laguerre, Arthur Romano and Ikuvalu vying for the two centre spots next season, with another off-season recruit set to join the club.

Who that may be remains to be seen but Catalans boss Steve McNamara will need to replace Adam Keighran, who excelled during 2023 and who has signed for Wigan Warriors on a three-year deal.

Catalans have undergone a large turnover ahead of next season with eight departures: Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May, Matt Whitley, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Adam Keighran, Mickael Goudemand and Tiaki Chan.

Meanwhile, Chris Satae, Jayden Nikorima, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen and Theo Fages have all signed on the dotted line to play for McNamara and the Dragons in 2024.

