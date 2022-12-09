Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls outside back signs for League One side

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls outside back Coby Nichol has secured his immediate future by signing a deal with League One side Cornwall.

Nichol – who can play anywhere along the backline – spent last year with Championship outfit Bradford Bulls and made three appearances for Cornwall under a dual-registration agreement between the two clubs.

Before Nichol made his move to Odsal, he progressed through the academy at neighbours Leeds Rhinos where he represented England at youth level.

Now, the youngster has revealed why he has signed for the expansion side.

“I know lots of the lads who have signed for Cornwall say this, but the chance to sign for the club is a great opportunity,” Nichol told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.

“The chance to experience a different lifestyle is really exciting and this new adventure will help me not only as a rugby league player but as a person also.

“League 1 gives players like me the opportunity to play some tough rugby against men who have played the game for a long time. I have always wanted to test myself in this environment and after getting a taste of it playing for Cornwall a couple of times last year, I want that test week in and week out.

“When I played for the club last year, all the players and the staff made me feel good and feel welcome. That was a big factor in signing for 2023.”

Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach added: “We saw what Coby could offer when he played for us in three games last season.

“Once we knew he was available we were determined to bring him to Cornwall and now that move has come to fruition.

“We are excited to see what he can bring to the team next season as we look to build on the foundations that were laid during our first professional season.”