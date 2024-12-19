Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC forward Leon Ruan signs two-year deal with Super League club

HULL KR have announced the signing of Leon Ruan on a two-year-deal, bringing the second-rower to Craven Park until at least the end of the 2026 Betfred Super League season.

Having departed from Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2024 Super League season, the 21-year old has impressed whilst being on trial with Rovers during pre-season and has now signed a permanent contract.

Ruan made his try-scoring Super League debut in 2023, featuring off the bench for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity. The 6 ft 2 second-rower has gone on to make 15 Super League appearances.

On signing a deal with Hull KR, Ruan said: “I’m over the moon to be signing. The opportunity to come here was something I knew I had to grab with both hands and throw myself into.

“The trajectory of the club is something I’d love to be part of and I think this club is the best place to get the best out of me on the

pitch.”

On signing Ruan on a permanent deal, Head Coach Willie Peters said: “Leon (Ruan) has proven he wants to be a Hull KR player through his actions in training.

“He can play in the back-row and the middle, and we see him as a player who will hopefully develop over the next two years into being a long-term Super League player.”

