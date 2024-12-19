Nixon Putt finds new club following Castleford Tigers exit

NIXON PUTT has found a new club following his exit from Castleford Tigers.

Putt, who made just seven appearances for the Tigers during the 2024 Super League season, has rejoined the Central Queensland Capras for 2025.

An announcement posted via the Capras’ Facebook profile confirmed the news of his return to the Capras: “The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras are excited to announce the signing of Nixon Putt for the 2025 Hostplus Cup season! Welcome back to CQ Nixon!”

It’s fair to say that Putt’s time in West Yorkshire didn’t go as planned, with the Papua New Guinea international spending time on loan at Newcastle Thunder and Batley Bulldogs.

Putt began his Queensland Cup debut with the PNG Hunters back in 2017 before joining the Norths Devils and then the Capras ahead of the 2021 season.

The back-rower scored 14 tries in 57 appearances during his first spell with the Capras, before moving to Castleford for 2024.

