Why there’s a new look to an old rivalry as England and France meet again

ENGLAND could field some fresh blood against a French side under new management as the next instalment of the wheelchair game’s biggest rivalry takes place this Saturday.

The world’s top two nations meet at Wigan’s Robin Park Leisure Centre (kick-off 2.30pm) with TV coverage by the BBC.

It will be another chance to see many of the World Cup heroes of 2022 who have enjoyed strong domestic seasons, including Leeds’ Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell, Rob Hawkins of Halifax, London duo Joe Coyd and Lewis King, and Adam Rigby from Wigan.

Catalans’ Seb Bechara will also join although Jack Brown, who lives in Australia, will only be available for a reverse fixture on a date to be confirmed in late November.

That tour to France is also set to include a game against Spain, giving head coach Tom Coyd three matches this autumn and several opportunities to add to the depth of his squad.

Among the players set to step up is new Wheels of Steel Josh Butler, fresh from winning the Super League title.

“He hasn’t always been a permanent fixture in the England team, but this year his form for Leeds has been brilliant,” coach Coyd told League Express.

“Josh has definitely elevated himself among the in-form players that we’re having a really good look at for a place in this first match.”

The only potential debutant for the first match against France is Mason Billington, who only took up the sport eight months ago and plays for Coyd’s London.

“Mason Billington has only just reached double figures for games of wheelchair Rugby League. He started playing this year,” explained Coyd.

“He was a rugby union player before he got injured (breaking his back), and has been playing wheelchair basketball for a number of years.

“He’s been an incredibly fast learner, the fastest to ever be selected in a national performance squad from playing their first game, and he’s definitely got a good chance of making his England debut at some point this year.”

Other players who could make their England bows later this autumn include Jason Owen, who also plays for London, Hull FC’s Tristan Norfolk and Chris Haynes of Championship winners Sheffield.

For Haynes it would cap another rapid rise in the sport.

“He is the first player in my tenure who has been selected in the national performance squad from outside of Super League,” said Coyd.

“He works for the University of Sheffield, he played Rugby League and had an accident, fell off his bike and injured his knee. He’s not able to play the running game at the minute and it affects him a lot in day-to-day life.

“He came across wheelchair Rugby League because he was looking to stay involved in the sport. He first jumped in a chair in Sheffield in 2022 and two years later he’s in the national performance squad looking to make his debut for England.

“There are also some potential comebacks for players who haven’t played for England for several years, like Jack Heggie (Wigan, who is included in next week’s squad) and Nathan Holmes (Halifax).

“That’s exciting for those guys who are one stage probably thought they wouldn’t play for England again. Their form for their clubs has meant that they are very much on our radar as well.”

There could also be a new look to the French team under the leadership of Cyril Torres, who has replaced Sylvain Crismanovich as head coach.

Torres is a double World Cup-winning player, coaches Challenge Cup holders Catalans and has previously worked for the Dragons’ men’s team as an analyst under Steve McNamara.

“We’re all expecting they will have a different style of play and a different attitude,” said Coyd.

“It’s been the biggest change to the French team since well before I started working with England in 2018. It’s an exciting challenge.

“We’re not too sure what to expect. It’ll be a case of adapting during the match on the day, based on what they’re trying to do.”

England 10-player squad: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Mason Billington (London Roosters), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Jack Heggie (Wigan Warriors), Lewis King (London Roosters), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors).

