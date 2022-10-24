Ex-Wigan Warriors prop George Burgess linked with shock club move

FORMER Wigan Warriors prop George Burgess is being linked with a shock club move following his exit from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Burgess had been given a lifeline by the Dragons ahead of the 2022 NRL season after invasive hip surgery had almost ended his career.

However, the hulking forward is reportedly set to be given a lifeline by one of his former clubs.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will reportedly wait until the 30-year-old faces court in March of 2023 on charges of sexually touching a woman, The Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Burgess made it clear his relationship with coach Anthony Griffin deteriorated at the Dragons and he believes the former Broncos and Panthers boss never liked him.

The former England international had left St George earlier this month after revealing an issue with head coach Anthony Griffin.

“I just didn’t get along with Hook (coach Griffin) and he made it pretty clear to me, he pretty much wrote me off,” Burgess said.

“So I wasn’t too keen to go back to train under him to be honest.

“At the end of the day all you want is a coach to believe in you.

“There is no point me going back there if the coach doesn’t believe in me.”

Burgess had signed on a marquee contract with the Wigan Warriors back in 2021, but played just eight times before leaving the DW Stadium.