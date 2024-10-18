Ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on relationship with Gary Hetherington and his strengths as a head coach

FORMER Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has opened up on his relationship with Rhinos’ chief executive Gary Hetherington.

Smith worked for two years under Hetherington at Headingley, helping the Rhinos to the 2022 Super League Grand Final.

However, Leeds fell short of the top six play-offs in 2023, and failed to make the play-offs once more in 2024, despite the recruitment of Brad Arthur as head coach.

Despite the intense pressure that fell upon Smith in his final few months in charge of Leeds, his relationship with Hetherington remained strong.

And now the ex-Bradford Bulls head coach has lavished praise upon his former boss.

“Gary (Hetherington) and I had a really good relationship and Gary has been super committed to the Rhinos for a long period of time,” Smith told League Express.

“A lot of the success that has been built through the club has come off the back of Gary’s work and I worked a lot working with him.

“Gary is a very good man and I’m proud to have worked with him.”

Smith has rejoined former club Norths Devils having left his position at the Rhinos midway through June.

The 43-year-old has often been labelled a ‘maverick’ in rugby league circles for the way in which he approaches the sport differently to the mainstream ideologies.

And Smith has backed himself and his approach in getting the best out of a group of players.

“I have a holistic approach. It’s not just about the players on the field but the people off it too, from nutrition to relationships,” Smith continued.

“I try and play a different style, I look at the game of rugby league in a different way to most.

“Of course you have the basics, but I want players to express themselves more and find the confidence to do so.”

