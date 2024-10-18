Sheffield Eagles issue statement following tribunal of head coach Mark Aston and physio Mick Heys

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have issued a statement following an Operational Rules Tribunal for head coach Mark Aston and physio Mick Heys.

Aston has been involved with the South Yorkshire club for over three decades as a player and a coach, but he was suspended last month by the club on a ‘no fault basis’ after being called to a tribunal by the RFL.

The governing body launched an investigation into the Eagles concerning an undisclosed medical compliance matter which led to Aston and Heys immediate suspension by the club.

The tribunal took place earlier this week, with Sheffield releasing this statement: “Further to the Club Statement on the 4th September, the Sheffield Eagles Board of Directors would like to provide an update on the medical compliance matter which has resulted in the club, Head Coach Mark Aston, and Physio Mick Heys, being called to face an Operational Rules Tribunal.

“All Parties attended the ORT on the evening of Thursday 17th October 2024, and were informed that a written judgement would be prepared and shared within 10 days.

“Whilst the Board understands that there is significant interest in the case from its stakeholders, especially from its loyal supporters who would like to gain a fuller understanding of the situation, the Board asks for understanding that in order to protect the interests of all those involved in the Tribunal, it will not make a further statement on this matter until after the written judgement has been received and any implications fully discussed and understood.”

