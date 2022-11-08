Ex-St Helens and Salford Red Devils forward to become headteacher of new school

FORMER St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity forward Stuart Howarth is set to become a headteacher of a new school.

Aged 32, Howarth had played over 200 career games in a rugby league career that spanned a decade with the hooker playing most of his rugby at Salford.

But Howarth, who has been in the education sector since leaving rugby league, will become the head of the Edstart Specialist Education school that will open its doors on November 14.

The specialist school helps 11 to 16-year-olds with a variety of social, emotional and mental health needs.

“It is our mission to allow all young people who come to our school the opportunity to have the same aspirations and outcomes as their mainstream peers,” Howarth told Wigan Today.

“We want them to leave us as confident and independent learners with a positive destination post 16 and ready to contribute positively to society.” Having been in the rugby league arena for two decades, some may think that few of his skills are transferable, but Howarth believes that isn’t the case. “I’ve been able to transfer a number of skills from my playing days to my new career in education,” Howarth continued.