Ex-Leeds Rhinos coaching target Shane Flanagan takes big new club coaching role

EX-Leeds Rhinos coaching target Shane Flanagan has taken on a big new club coaching role.

Flanagan had once been touted as a replacement for Richard Agar following the latter’s decision to step down as Leeds boss after a dreadful start to the 2022 Super League season.

However, Leeds went with Rohan Smith – and it was a decision that instantly paid off with the former Bradford Bulls head coach taking the Rhinos to the Grand Final.

Now, Flanagan has agreed to join the Manly Sea Eagles, pending a release from St George-Illawarra in the next 24 hours.

The ex-Cronulla Sharks boss will sign a three-year deal that includes a clause that allows Flanagan to leave after 12 months to take on a head coaching role at another club.