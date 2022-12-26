Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls man Brett Ferres finds new club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls man Brett Ferres has found a new club following his exit from Featherstone.

Ferres started his journey with Bradford Bulls, before spending time with Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos at the top level.

He was part of the Rhinos side that beat Castleford in the 2017 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Having spent the past couple of seasons with Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship, the 36-year-old is excited to get started in League One.

He said: “I’ve had a good break over the past few weeks but once I spoke to Carl Hall and Richard Horne I was really excited about the challenge ahead.

“The Dons are a club with great infrastructure for the level they’re at and have shown in the past couple of seasons that they’re not far away from promotion.

“I want to bring my experience to the group and having been part of successful teams in the past, hopefully play a role in helping the team get up to the Championship in 2023.”

Chief executive Carl Hall said: “When a player of Brett’s calibre became available, we acted quickly to secure his services for the upcoming campaign.

“He has had a great career both domestically and internationally and we feel he can add a lot to the team on and off the field.

“We welcome Brett to the Dons and hope the supporters enjoyed their Christmas present from us all.”