Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson comes out of retirement for new club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson hung up his boots at the end of the 2022 season, but he has come out of retirement for his new club.

Already in 2023, Cuthbertson has played three games for the Mackay Cutters – a semi-professional team in the Queensland Cup.

Cuthbertson, who is now aged 38, was best known amongst UK supporters from his six seasons at the Rhinos where he won two Challenge Cups and two Super League Grand Finals.

After leaving Headingley at the end of the 2020 season, the ball-playing forward signed for the York Knights and then Featherstone Rovers before hanging up his boots following the culmination of the 2022 season.

The 38-year-old, alongside his current semi-pro career, is also head of football operations at the Cutters.

Prior to joining Leeds in 2015, Cuthbertson had carved out a reputation for himself in the NRL as an exciting forward, with spells at Manly Sea Eagles, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights between 2006 and 2014.