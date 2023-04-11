Ex-Super League star Luke Gale “hated” playing alongside Jake Connor

FORMER Super League star Luke Gale has admitted that he “hated” playing alongside Jake Connor.

The two plied their trade for Hull FC in 2022 but they failed to inspire a change at the Black and Whites with the club finishing outside the play-offs under previous head coach Brett Hodgson.

However, despite being good friends with Connor off the field, Gale revealed just how difficult it was to play alongside him.

“I still speak to Jake, he’s a good pal,” Gale said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast. “Me and Jake have a relationship where I hated playing with him, I absolutely hated playing with him.

“It was always hard playing against him, but it was even harder playing with him. He is an unreal talent, super talented, but he was hard to play with.

“I told him at the end of the year that I love him as a bloke, but that he is super hard to play with.”

At present, Gale is now playing at Cougar Park with the Keighley Cougars whilst Connor made the move back to his boyhood club Huddersfield Giants.

On that move, Gale – who won the Challenge Cup with Leeds Rhinos in 2020 – hopes that it works out for Connor at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I hope he does really well this year at Huddersfield,” Gale continued.

“I think they’ve got a good squad and I think Jake is really suited to them.

“You can’t coach a player like Jake, you’ve just got to let him go but he’ll be the first to admit that he won’t be able to get away with some of the stuff he has before.”