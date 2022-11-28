Hull FC appoint former Chief Inspector of Humberside Police in important leadership role at Super League club

HULL FC have made a major off-field move with the appointment of former Chief Superintendent and Chief Inspector of Humberside Police, Darren Downs.

Downs joins the club as Leadership & Wellbeing Manager at the Centre of Excellence, meaning he will work with the Black and Whites’ Academy and Scholarship players to enhance their holistic development.

In addition, Downs will also link up with Hull FC’s junior coaches to help them develop leadership traits when delivering sessions to youngsters.

The name Downs might ring a few bells for FC supporters with Darren’s eldest son, Jack, playing for the Black and Whites 19 times between 2015 and 2018.

“I have a good idea of how these kids feel at this early stage of their careers. I watched Jack go all the way through the ranks, and some of his team mates, like Brad Fash. So I understand the pressures these young people feel,” Downs told the Hull FC website.

“So I will be looking after the young players in the Academy & Scholarship teams at Hull FC and giving them the skills they need to become a strong leader and why it is important in sport.

“It will also help them understand some of the stresses and pressures that they’re going to go through as a sports professional and how they can look after themselves. Ultimately, I’ll be working towards making them better people all round.”

Hull FC Head of Youth Pete Riding added: “I’m absolutely over the moon to welcome Darren back to the club.

“His appointment is a really significant one and one that will enhance the learning experience of every player in our youth system.”