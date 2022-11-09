Talks progressing for ex-Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young to sign deal

TALKS are progressing for ex-Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young to sign a deal following his World Cup exploits with England.

The Newcastle Knights star held talks with the Hunter club on Friday with talks progressing for Young to sign a new deal, League Express understands.

It has been a meteoric rise for the winger who is currently the leading try scorer at the World Cup with nine in four games, with the measure of his character obvious when he moved to Australia as a teenager on his own.

Three Sydney clubs as well as the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm are chasing Young with his signature one of the most sought-after in NRL history.

It remains to be seen where Young will land, but the Knights are desperate to keep the winger following a breakthrough year.

That being said, with so many clubs chasing the former Giant talks are set to take a while.