WAKEFIELD TRINITY have given an update on Jack Croft after the Trinity man was stretchered off and taken to hospital during the clash with Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

Play was stopped for an extended period as Croft remained prone, being tended to by the medical staff, but Wakefield have released this statement: “Crofty has been cleared of any serious injury and will be back in contention to play as soon as the symptoms of his injury settle.”

Great news for Croft.