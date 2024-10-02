Ex-Leeds Rhinos stalwart Keith Senior announces shock exit from Sheffield Eagles

FORMER Leeds Rhinos stalwart, Keith Senior, has announced his shock exit from the Sheffield Eagles.

Senior, who has been assistant coach at the Eagles since 2015, has left the club following the culmination of the 2024 Championship season which ended with the South Yorkshire club failing to reach the play-offs.

After nine years at the club, the ex-Great Britain centre revealed the news on social media.

Senior posted on LinkedIn:”I am going through mixed emotions as I write this, as it’s my time to move on from my coaching role at Sheffield Eagles RLFC the club has been a major part of my life from being a teenage kid and making my professional debut back in 1994 to the last 10 years as a coach, as with anything there has been some massive highs and terrible lows, from moving from stadium to stadium trying to find a home to turning up one pre-season with 12-14 players, to the highs of beating a SuperLeague team in the playoffs, winning the 1895 trophy at Wembley.

|This is life and sport, and it has to come to an end at some point, now is my time, what’s next, that is the big question, I do not know.

“But what I do know is that it is scary, daunting, exciting, and a whole host of emotions, but, we face these challenges head-on and luckily I have a superb support network around me, you know who you are.

“So a big thank you to the club, fans, backroom staff, and the players that have come through them changing room doors over the years, I hope I have left a mark and didn’t scare you too much with my happy face ha.

“Most of all I would like to thank Mark Aston for giving me the opportunity all them years ago, when I was dealing with retirement and stuck in a hole at the time, The chance to test myself challenged me, excited me, gave me sleepless nights but gave me a new purpose so I’m forever grateful.

“But for now, it’s about looking for new adventures and challenges, now that is the exciting part!!!!

“Over and out!!!!”

