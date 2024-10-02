Super League semi-final refereeing appointments revealed

THE Super League semi-final play-offs take place this weekend as Hull KR host Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards travel to the Wigan Warriors.
Rovers and the Wolves will kick off – live on Sky Sports – at 8pm on Friday night whilst Wigan and Leigh will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday evening – live on both Sky Sports and the BBC.
But, who will officiate these fixtures?
Hull KR v Warrington Wolves
04th October, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Worsley
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards
05th October, KO: 17:30
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: G. Jones
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
