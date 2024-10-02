Super League semi-final refereeing appointments revealed

THE Super League semi-final play-offs take place this weekend as Hull KR host Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards travel to the Wigan Warriors.

Rovers and the Wolves will kick off – live on Sky Sports – at 8pm on Friday night whilst Wigan and Leigh will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday evening – live on both Sky Sports and the BBC.

But, who will officiate these fixtures?

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

04th October, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Worsley

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

05th October, KO: 17:30

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: G. Jones

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast