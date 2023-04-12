Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Kruise Leeming has already “had offers” from Super League clubs for 2024 according to Australian publication

EX-LEEDS Rhinos star Kruise Leeming has already “had offers” from Super League clubs for 2024, according to well-known Australian journalist The Mole.

Leeming, who has recently signed for the Gold Coast Titans after handing in a release request at Leeds, debuted for the Titans last week and impressed a number of eager eyes.

The Eswatini-born hooker has only signed on the dotted line until the end of the 2023 NRL season, with The Mole at the Wide World of Sports claiming that Leeming has already been subject to interest from Super League clubs for 2024.

At 27 years of age, Leeming has an uncertain future having signed for just five months, but he is backing himself for the future.

“At some point in your career you’ve got to back yourself,” Leeming previously told the Daily Telegraph.

“We play a sport without any real security. You sign for two or three years and that’s about it.

“It was the right time for me to back myself. I’m 27 and young enough to take these risks. I’ve not got a family or young kids.

“At some point everyone’s had to back themselves to make a good living out of rugby league. This is my time to do so.

“It is a bit of a risk but it’s a calculated risk and hopefully everything goes well for me.”