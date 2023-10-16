Sam Burgess snapped in new Warrington Wolves colours for the first time as new era dawns on Super League club

SAM BURGESS has been snapped in his new club gear as the new Warrington Wolves head coach gets ready to take the Super League club forward into the 2024 season.

The former England international signed a two-year deal with the Cheshire club following the departure of Daryl Powell as head coach, with Gary Chambers leading Warrington on an interim basis until the end of the 2023 season.

Chambers managed to guide the Wolves into the Super League play-offs, but a defeat to St Helens in the play-off eliminator ended the dream of Old Trafford once more.

Now, under Burgess, Warrington will be expected to compete at the top end of the table once more after a disappointing spell under Powell.

Burgess, now 34, was snapped wearing his new colours this morning as Warrington look keen to promote the new era under the former front-row enforcer.

The ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach will not arrive at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until next month to take charge of pre-season.

