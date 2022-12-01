Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity fullback appointed business manager at building company

A former Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity fullback has been appointed as a business manager of a building company.

That fullback is Richie Mathers who has joined Leeds-based company ACS Stainless Steel Limited.

ACS is a leading Yorkshire manufacturer and designer of structural building components including masonry support, brickslip systems, wall ties and cavity trays.

Mathers joins ACS as business manager from tyre company Goodyear, where he worked for the past three years, having spent 14 years as a professional rugby league player representing Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity and NRL side Gold Coast Titans – amongst others.

Mathers joins Gareth Twohey and Kate Robertson Hart as new recruits.

Managing director David Flannery said: “2022 has been all about growth, investing in our factory and our workforce, and I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the team. We have ambitious plans for the future as we seek to develop new products for our clients; Gareth, Kate and Richie’s expertise will be invaluable as we move forward into a new year.”