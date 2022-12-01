Leeds Rhinos announce major capture from Leigh Leopards ahead of Super League 2023 as Rohan Smith continues recruitment

LEEDS Rhinos have announced a major capture from Leigh Leopards ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

That signing is that of centre Nene Macdonald from Leigh Leopards on two-year contract.

The 28-year-old Papua New Guinea international will join up with the Rhinos with immediate effect and is reunited with Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith, who coached him at Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup competition in Australia.

Macdonald started all four games for Papua New Guinea at the recent Rugby League World Cup, the third World Cup of his career already, having helped Leigh to promotion last season from the Championship into Super League. He scored a remarkable 27 tries in 27 appearances for the Leopards last season having joined the club from Norths Devils having helped Rohan Smith’s old club to Grand Final glory in 2021. He has played nearly 100 games in the NRL with Sydney, Gold Coast, St George Illawarra, North Queensland and Cronulla as well as representing Queensland at Under 20 level.

Macdonald will team up with his countrymate Rhyse Martin at the Rhinos, having been part of the Kumuls progress to the World Cup Quarter Finals alongside each other.

Commenting on his signing Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith said, “I am delighted to be bringing Nene to the Rhinos. He is a big, physical player who can play either at centre or on the wing. He can break tackles and offload the ball to keep the team on the front foot. He is maturing in his life and his rugby and I know his young family have settled really well to life in the UK over the last year. I think his best years are ahead of him and I am looking forward to seeing him develop even further at the Rhinos.”