St Helens stalwart Mark Percival awarded a testimonial

ST Helens stalwart Mark Percival has been awarded a testimonial by the RFL.

In total Percival is one appearance shy of 200 Saints games. He has also played 6 times for England, scoring two tries.

On being awarded his Testimonial, Percival said: “St Helens has been my life ever since I joined the Academy when I was 14 years of age.

“The past nine years as a first team player have been a rollercoaster of a ride and it doesn’t get much better than winning four Grand Finals in a row and a Challenge Cup the year before. I am now looking forward to getting back fit and going again next season in what will be a proud year for me and my family in my Testimonial year.

“Thank you to the Club and the RFL and I am excited about welcoming all the Saints fans to a pre-season trial game and a number of events in 2023!”

Mike Rush, Chief Executive at St.Helens said: “Mark has been a brilliant servant for our club and he thoroughly deserves his Testimonial year.

“Mark’s performances on the field have been world class for a number of years. He is in my opinion and many others, the best centre in Super League. Mark is an example of someone who has worked hard to overcome his injury troubles to shine year on year and ever since he came through our Academy system we knew he would go onto represent his country.

“Off the field Mark is a fantastic ambassador for our club in the community and he regular supports and undertakes charity work and I am sure our fans will get behind him throughout 2023.”