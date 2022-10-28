Ex-Leigh Leopards and Featherstone Rovers halfback to play past his 37th birthday

FORMER Leigh Leopards and Featherstone Rovers halfback Martin Ridyard is set to play past his 37th birthday next season after signing a new club deal.

Ridyard, who played 250 times for Leigh in two spells as well as over 20 games for Featherstone, has signed a new deal at his current club Oldham Roughyeds.

The wily halfback played 19 times for the Lancashire outfit in 2022 and has been rewarded for his good performances by friend and head coach Stuart Littler.

“I can’t say enough. On second thoughts, what can I say that hasn’t already been said ? Last season he was our captain, leader, standard setter, decision-maker, goalkicker,” Littler said.

“He worked well with Shez and I and he was our voice on the field. He didn’t miss many games or goals. We usually scored in sixes rather than in fours and that’s very significant and very important.

“He’s a winner, but he also shows a lot of humility and he has a natural desire to help others, which is the mark of a great player.

“His concerns are more for others and for the team as a whole rather than for himself. This is a big day for Oldham RLFC — not the first this close season, but one of many more to come.”