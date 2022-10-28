Rugby league agent believes Warrington Wolves ‘regret’ letting star join Leigh Leopards

THE Leigh Leopards have been making waves in the world of rugby league recently.

After rebranding last week, owner Derek Beaumont has sure kicked up the attention his new brand deserves, with it being the most decisive piece of rebranding for a good two decades in the top flight.

Not only did Beaumont run the changes through in a brilliant press conference, he also surprised those in attendance with the news of ten new signings.

Among those were Warrington Wolves quintet, Oliver Holmes, Robbie Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jack Hughes and Jacob Gannon.

And for rugby league agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, he believes that Warrington regret letting Mulhern go.

“We did that deal five months ago – we kept that really quiet,” Harrison said on Show Me The Money TV: Inside the Deal.

“It’s a great signing – plenty of go forward and perfect age and I think Warrington would have regrets.

“I think if we’d have negotiated with Warrington later than we did I think he’d have stayed at Warrington.

“Daryl didn’t get the chance to see how good he is round the club and on the field.

“Rob is never going to go and smash someone to the ground, but Rob is a 60-70 minute prop in a modern day game.

“He keeps coming, defence is great. He is always there – he’s a modern day prop.”

Harrison also believes that Leigh supporters will come to enjoy seeing Mulhern out on the pitch.

“I think Warrington have lost a good player and, for the Leigh fans, he might not be as big of a name as some of them but by the end of the year they will appreciate him.”