Hull FC to be the surprise package for Super League 2023 under Tony Smith

BEFORE a ball has been kicked for 2023, there will be all sorts of predictions about Super League next season.

One of those predictions that will dominate is where people – whether that be pundits or fans – predict where Super League sides will finish in the table next season.

In our latest prediction for where we feel Super League sides will finish, we have placed Hull FC in fifth – a mile away from their disappointing ninth – one place lower than their arch-rivals Hull KR.

Brett Hodgson left his role at the MKM Stadium after two years at the helm to be replaced eagerly by Tony Smith, with chairman Adam Pearson determined to turn things around at the Black and Whites.

Already, there is a feel good factor surrounding the club with Smith’s newest signing, Jake Clifford, certainly adding to that given his great reputation Down Under.

Although 2022 was perhaps a season to forget for Clifford following his struggle for game time and form, there is no doubting the halfback’s ability, and, under Smith it is likely to be unlocked at the highest level of English rugby league.

Bearing in mind that Smith’s predecessor, Hodgson, had already made some brilliant signings for 2023 including Leeds Rhinos pair Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer as well as Castleford Tigers halfback Jake Trueman and Clifford’s Newcastle Knights’ teammate Tex Hoy, there hasn’t been too much to add in terms of quality to the Hull squad.

Of course, losing Jake Connor is a big hole that needs filling, but they appear to have done that with Hoy likely to be number one and Clifford in the halves alongside Trueman following the exit of Josh Reynolds and Luke Gale.

In swapping Trueman and Clifford for Reynolds and Gale, the Black and Whites have re-energised the club with two vibrant, youthful attacking halves that will certainly get Hull fans off their seats.