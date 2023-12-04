St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd reveals the horror injury sustained during the 2023 Super League season and why he played on

ST HELENS halfback Lewis Dodd has spoken about the horror injury he sustained during the 2023 Super League season and why he continued to play.

The playmaker has recently undergone surgery on a shoulder problem after tearing his labrum – rim of soft tissue or fibrous cartilage that surrounds the socket of a ball and socket joint to make it more stable – midway through the season.

Despite the obvious pain, Dodd played on – and now he has revealed that James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook’s final seasons had a great bearing on his decision.

“I had surgery on my shoulder in the off-season after tearing my labrum halfway through the year,” Dodd told Saints TV.

“I had the surgery at the end of the season and I am in the middle of rehab now and it’s all good.

“I played on with a lot of strapping and painkillers, but with it being Robes’ and Louie’s last year I didn’t want to let anyone down.

“It is the same with whoever you ask with injury, you don’t want to let the team down.

“You just get out there and I felt like I was good to go and felt like I would not let the boys down. That was the main reason.”

