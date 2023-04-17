Ex-Leigh Leopards and NRL star Blake Ferguson finds new career after leaving professional rugby league

FORMER Leigh Leopards and NRL star Blake Ferguson now has a new career after leaving professional rugby league.

Ferguson, who excelled for the Lancashire club in their promotion-winning season in 2022, left Leigh ahead of the 2023 Super League season for family reasons.

After going back home to Australia, the fleet-footed winger has since signed for the Thirlmere Roosters in Group 6 – a local rugby league side – with Ferguson on $1,000 a month and playing alongside former NRL bad boy Curtis Scott.

As such, the former Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders star has also found a new career alongside that, installing electrical cables for NxGen.

“This is more of a hobby, having some fun and giving back to rugby league,” Ferguson told the Daily Telegraph. “I enjoy playing in the different towns rather than big stadiums. I deadset love it.”

And, it seems that the 33-year-old is making quite the impact in bush footy, according to his coach Darren McLeod: “By playing in this comp these guys are encouraging young kids to take up rugby league.

“People can say we’ve got all these NRL stars but last week we had 10 local juniors in our starting line-up. These guys mix in so well with the locals.”

After signing for Leigh in April last year, Ferguson made his debut in May and went on to score 21 tries in 17 appearances for the club.