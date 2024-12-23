Leeds Rhinos fullback suffers serious fracture in training following “freakish accident”

LEEDS RHINOS fullback Alfie Edgell, 20, will face a period on the sidelines after suffering a jaw injury in training.

Edgell, who was due to start for the Rhinos in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day against Wakefield, suffered the injury during training on Friday and had surgery on Saturday to fix the fracture to his jaw.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “First and foremost we are really disappointed for Alfie. He has trained incredibly well during pre-season and we were all looking forward to seeing him start at fullback on Boxing Day.

“It was a freakish accident in training and our medical staff have looked after Alfie, thankfully he was able to have surgery on Saturday to get the healing process started.

“At this stage, we are not certain on how long he will be sidelined for. I am sure he will come back from this set back and pick up where he has left off and we all wish him all the best for a speedy recovery.”

