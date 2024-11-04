Ex-Leigh Leopards halfback Ben Reynolds secures long-term future with three year deal at Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have announced that halfback Ben Reynolds has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

After first featuring for Rovers on loan in 2019, the 30 year old signed a permanent deal with the club ahead of the 2024 season, joining from Super League side Leigh Leopards.

An unusual first half of the year saw him play out short spells at both Hull KR and Hull FC before returning to Rovers on a permanent basis in July, where he had an instant impact on James Ford’s side.

Picking up where he left off, the dynamic playmaker, who possesses a quality kicking and running game, played an integral role in Fev’s run to the Championship play offs, scoring 9 tries in just 16 appearances all up.

Not only does the pivot add another dimension to the side’s attack, but he boasts an impressive goal kicking record, landing 60 goals for the club in 2024 including a remarkable run of 41 consecutive goals after rejoining the side.

Now committing his long term future to the Blue Wall, the 2023 Challenge Cup winner is sure to play a vital part for Rovers in 2025 and beyond as the club looks to build on a strong end to the 2024 season.

Speaking on his new contract, Reynolds said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal here at Featherstone.

“After I rejoined the club, the growth we made together as a group I feel was there for all to see and I’m excited to see what we can achieve over the next few seasons.

“I love the club, the boys and the fans so it was an easy decision for me to stay. I have no doubt Featherstone is on he up and I’m pleased to be a part of it.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford added: “Even though Ben spent some time away from the club last season, the impact he made at the start of the year and then once he returned was huge, so we’re thrilled to be able to sign him up long term.

“Ben brings plenty of attacking threat to our team. His organisational skills and kicking game are second to none and he’s established himself as a real leader at the club; we can’t wait to see him lead the boys around for the next few years.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast