Super League club faces delay for new stand after September 2024 deadline passes by

SUPER LEAGUE club Catalans Dragons have been forced to delay the construction of the new stand at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

That’s according to L’Independant which has reported that the new stand – which will replace the Guasch-Laborde construct – was set to be completed in September 2024 and is now running behind.

The reason for the delay, according to the French publication, is because of a disagreement between Perpignan City Hall and the Region regarding the creation of a gymnasium, which is obstructing the call for tenders and demolition of the stand.

The new hope is that the construction will be completed by September 2025, but Catalans’ general manager, Sebastien Munoz, has issued a stark warning following their loss in IMG points at the grading relevation last month.

“We were rated 10/20 by IMG for our stadium, and we have 15.52/20 overall, which is only 0.52 points ahead of being relegated to Grade B, which could compromise our place in the competition,” Munoz warned.

“The English have been waiting for this stadium for ten years. They are waiting for us on the subject and they want guarantees. Salford, St-Helens, Leigh, Wakefield, had, like us, promised a stadium or facilities and they have delivered them.

“And the English are reminding us of this. We have a meeting with them and they are waiting to know where we are going to train. We are the only club in the entire competition that trains on the same pitch as the matches.”

