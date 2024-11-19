Ex-Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan ‘considering’ return to rugby league with new club

FORMER Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan is reportedly ‘considering’ a return to rugby league with a new club.

That’s according to the Newcastle Herald which has claimed that Moylan is tempted to put his boots back on for the Wyong Roos, who play in the Central Coast Division Rugby League.

Moylan, 33, had been an integral part of the Leopards team in 2024 in his first season in the UK, making 26 appearances for the Leopards in 2024 and finishing as top points-scorer with 138 points from six tries and 57 goals.

However, he hung up his boots following the culmination of the 2024 Super League season to return back home to Australia.

The halfback/fullback enjoyed eleven years in the top-flight of the NRL competition, five with Penrith Panthers and the last six with Cronulla Sharks.

He represented the Kangaroos in the Four Nations international against Scotland in 2016, played in all three State of Origin games for New South Wales in 2016, and represented the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII, the All Stars and City v Country.

He made his 200th career appearance on debut for Leopards. His final career record reads: 225 games, 43 tries, 93 goals, 9 drop-goals, 367 points.

At the time of his retirement, Moylan said: “It’s been a really difficult decision to call time on my career, but I’ve got to listen to my body and say enough is enough. I’ve had a great year at Leigh. I’m extremely grateful to the fans for the song they have sung me this year, their support has been fantastic.

“It has been an honour to be part of a team that has reached the highest position in Super League that this club has been.

“The team is in a great place and I will enjoy watching them in my retirement.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast