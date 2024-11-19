St Helens announce 2025 Super League squad numbers with two new signings in first 17

ST HELENS have announced their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season.

For the first time in a decade, the Saints have a different man wearing the number 2. New signing Kyle Feldt is set to wear the shirt for the year ahead following in the footsteps of the now-departed Tommy Makinson.

As was previously confirmed, new Saint Tristan Sailor has been assigned the number #6, with club captain Jonny Lomax now wearing the #7 Saints shirt.

Saints’ third 2025 recruit, Lewis Murphy, has returned to the UK and will wear #20 in his debut St.Helens campaign.

Fresh off the news that he has put pen to paper to remain with the club in 2025, Konrad Hurrell takes the number #3 for his fourth Saints season.

St= Helens’ back-to-back Young Player of the Year and nominee for Super League’s Young Player of the Year, George Delaney moves up to #19.

A reward after impressing in 2024, Noah Stephens has been assigned the number #21, whilst fellow young Saints Jake Burns (#23), Jonny Vaughan (#24), and Leon Cowen (#31) all move up in number too.

Four of the club’s Academy Class of 2024 are part of St Helens’ 2025 first-team. Harry Robertson had a breakthrough season after making his Super League debut in July and was originally given the #33 shirt but heading into his first official full-time pre-season he will wear #26.

The numbers in full:

