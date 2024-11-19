Goole Vikings make their 21st signing for 2025 League One season

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced the signing of former Doncaster player Jake McLoughlin for the 2025 League One season.

In Australia, McLoughlin has played representative football in the junior age groups, as well as running out for teams like Manilla Tigers, West Tamworth Lions and Kootingal Roosters, before relocating to the UK when he turned 21.

Balancing a successful construction business alongside his hunger to maintain his involvement in the sport, McLoughlin has continued to play part-time in the south of England, with clubs like St Albans.

Most recently, he represented the Hammersmith Hills Hoist club in London, a team established by a host of ex-pats from down under, which claimed the Southern Counties League title last season.

His signing provides further versatility to the Goole pack for next season, with the 30-year-old capable of playing through the middle or on an edge, and possessing useful ball skills having played as a stand-off in his early career.

Goole Vikings head coach, Scott Taylor said: “I think Jake is a handy pick up for us. We’ve done our homework on him and taken in some footage and we think he could be a useful addition to our pack.

“He is a good body shape, he has enough size to play up the middle and he is mobile and skilful enough to play out wide, which gives us some options and he will be pushing some of our more established players all the way.

“Crucially for us, he will also add plenty to our group. Everywhere he has played, everyone has said he has been a great addition to their club, he is a likeable character who has made an impression on us already and he clearly has the determination to show he can still perform at this level which I think will get the best out of him.”

Meanwhile, McLoughlin added he can’t wait to get started with the Vikings: “I am really excited about the opportunity to be a part of something new and it is a challenge I am really looking forward to,” he said.

“I met the team for the first time at the weekend and it is a great group of lads. We have a real mix of senior lads who have been there and done it before in the sport, and some younger lads with plenty of talent just starting out, which is a good mix for us.

“I am eager to show them that I can still perform at this level and take a senior role in the group to help a few of the younger boys around the camp, be someone they can speak to or look up to.

“Growing up in the bush, I like to think I’m the type of player who doesn’t take a backwards step and is willing to put my hand up for the team, as long as i’m doing that I have done my job.”

He continued: “I have really bought into the Vikings. All the people behind the scenes and the players, it is pretty clear we aren’t just here to make up the numbers and we’re striving for something special here.

“I am excited to see where the club can go and being a part of that, hopefully the town and the rugby league community can buy into what we’re trying to do.”

McLoughlin becomes the club’s 21st addition for the 2025 season.

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, former NRL player Misi Taulapapa, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, ex-Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson and Callum Rutland, ex-York Knights players Ben Dent and Andy Ellis, ex-Featherstone Rovers winger Manoa Wacokecoke, former England Academy International player Joe Phillips, playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, front-rower Jack Coventry and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

