Super League Friday Night: Castleford Tigers stun St Helens as Warrington Wolves thrash Huddersfield Giants

THERE were three games tonight in Super League as St Helens hosted Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants travelled to Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors took on Leigh Leopards.

Here is how three games went:

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Castleford were by far the better side in the opening 40 minutes, but it was St Helens that struck first with three minutes to go until half-time, Sam Royle charging over through slack defence. Mark Percival, however, couldn’t convert as Saints led 4-0.

HALF-TIME: ST HELENS 4-0 CASTLEFORD TIGERS

Percival had the chance to make it 6-0 just after the break following a harsh ball steal. And the Saints centre this time converted to make it 6-0.

But the Tigers hit back in the following set. A brilliant Cain Robb one-two with George Lawler set the platform for Innes Senior to cross in the corner. Rowan Milnes couldn’t convert as Saints led 6-4.

Castleford levelled the scores with 12 minutes to go after Muizz Mustapha was hit high by George Delaney. This time Milnes added the extras.

Milnes was again on target with eight minutes remaining after a Tigers runner was escorted off the ball from a Jacob Miller kick.

The Tigers were up 8-6 and they held on against the odds for a famous victory.

FULL-TIME: ST HELENS 6-8 CASTLEFORD TIGERS

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

It took around the midway point in the first-half for the first points of the game, with Adam Keighran slotting over a penalty after Robbie Mulhern was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle on Kaide Ellis.

From the kick-off, it didn’t take long for Wigan to exert their influence, Bevan French sliding over after great work by Jake Wardle from a break. Keighran added the extras for an 8-0 lead.

On the stroke of half-time, however, the Warriors themselves were cut down to 12 men when Brad O’Neill was sinbinned for a high tackle on Mulhern.

HALF-TIME: WIGAN WARRIORS 8-0 LEIGH LEOPARDS

Umyla Hanley almost responded for Leigh following the break, but he was forced into touch by Wigan’s Liam Marshall in a superb tackle.

It was second time lucky for the Leopards as Brad Dwyer scooted over from dummy-half on 53 minutes. Matt Moylan converted to bring Leigh back to within two at 8-6.

Wigan’s Marshall turned from try-stopper to try-scorer with a quite sublime diving finish before French grabbed his second.

Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants

Warrington began the brighter of the two sides, Paul Vaughan crashing over in just the second minute. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.

Though the Giants clawed their way back into the game, it was the Wolves that doubled their lead on 16 minutes when Toby King leapt highest for Josh Drinkwater’s kick. Ratchford again converted to make it 12-0.

Things went from bad to worse for Ian Watson’s men on the half-hour mark as Connor Wrench added Warrington’s third before Ratchford made it 18-0 with his boot.

HALF-TIME: WARRINGTON WOLVES 18-0 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

It didn’t get any better for the Giants after the break either, with Drinkwater jinking his way over. Ratchford improved for a 24-0 lead.

Matty Nicholson was the next over the line for the hosts after the back-rower pounced on George Williams’ kick as Ratchford made it 30-0.

Matt Dufty went over from another Williams kick before Ratchford himself crossed down the left. The latter converted both for a 42-0 lead.

Rodrick Tai grabbed another Wire four-pointer as Ratchford rounded off the scoring at 48-0.

FULL-TIME: WARRINGTON WOLVES 48-0 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

