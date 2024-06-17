Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley responds to speculation he will be the next Leeds Rhinos head coach

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has responded to speculation that he will be the next head coach of Leeds Rhinos.

Speaking live on Sky Sports prior to Salford’s hard-fought 25-14 win over Warrington Wolves on Friday night, Rowley was asked by reporter Jenna Brooks if he had any response to claims that he would follow Ian Blease to Headingley.

Blease, of course, has joined the Rhinos as sporting director following eight years as chief of Salford.

Rowley, however, has no plans whatsoever to follow Blease out of Salford and across the M62 to Leeds.

“I wouldn’t give it in the time of day. It’s a hypothetical question,” Rowley retorted.

“You could say that about Brisbane Broncos or anybody else couldn’t you? So yeah, I’m concentrating on giving my full attention to this group. That’s what they deserve and so that’s what I’ll do.”

That was Salford’s ninth win of the 2024 Super League campaign and one which lifted them into fifth place on the ladder.

