Leeds Rhinos eye up immediate signing of Wigan Warriors playmaker

LEEDS RHINOS are eyeing up the immediate signing of Wigan Warriors playmaker Cade Cust.

The Australian, who won the Challenge Cup with Wigan back in 2022, is out of contract at the end of the season and with Leeds losing Blake Austin on loan to the Castleford Tigers, head coach Rohan Smith is determined for new blood before the deadline ends today, League Express understands.

Cust is just 24 years of age and so fits the bill as a younger playmaker, with remaining Rhinos halfback Aidan Sezer also linked with a move back to the NRL.

Though Cust played a key role in Wigan’s charge to the Challenge Cup success in 2022, he has played more of a bit-part role in 2023, accruing 39 appearances all in all.

However, with the Warriors bringing in Kruise Leeming for 2024 and beyond and with Brad O’Neill etching a long-term deal, the chances for Cust are slim.