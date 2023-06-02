Leeds boss Rohan Smith and St Helens head coach Paul Wellens give verdict on James McDonnell-Jonny Lomax incident following appeal success

THERE was one incident which took precedence earlier in the week following a rip-roaring Super League clash between James McDonnell and Jonny Lomax in Leeds Rhinos’ heartbreaking Golden Point loss to St Helens.

Saints eventually ran out 13-12 winners in one of the games of the 2023 Super League season so far, but a flashpoint occurred with three minutes to go of normal time when McDonnell was sent off for an alleged punch on Lomax.

On Monday, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel followed suit, slapping the Rhinos forward with a Grade D Punching charge which produced a two-match ban as well as a fine.

Leeds appealed, with the appeal being successful at an Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday night.

For Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith, he believes that such an incident should have been placed on report, but was happy with the outcome of the appeal.

“At the time, I thought James’ (McDonnell) reaction was that of surprise but there was so much going on in that incident on video,” Smith said.

“On the replay it was impossible to see foul play and the video referee commented on that at the time.

“I think in those sort of situations, ideally they are put on report and investigated later. In the end we got a good hearing and they went through the process. A positive outcome was reached for us.”

Meanwhile, opposite number Paul Wellens was happy that McDonnell is free to play this weekend following the lack of video evidence.

“I haven’t got too caught up in it to be honest,” Wellens said.

“What I’m not a fan of is people clamouring for players to get bans, it seems to be a weekly occurrence within rugby league now and I don’t think it’s a good look for the sport.

“Jonny (Lomax) felt he was punched, the touch judge said there was a punch but the evidence on the camera is that there is no evidence of a punch.

“I’m comfortable with the fact that James McDonnell is allowed to play this week due to the lack of evidence.

“If the evidence was there it would have been a different outcome. Too many times these instances can become subjective. Let’s look at the evidence, if it is there then great, then if it’s not we move on.”