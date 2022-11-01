Lebanon and ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Josh Mansour wants surprise move following World Cup exploits

Lebanon and former South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Josh Mansour has been linked with a shock move.

Mansour has been in fine form for the Cedars, starring on the wing as the World Cup minnows progress to the quarter-finals.

Lebanon will go up against Australia on Friday night at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, but Mansour is already thinking of beyond that considering that he is currently a free agent following his release from the Rabbitohs.

Lebanon head coach Michael Cheika has Sydney Roosters assistant Matt King as one of his assistants for the World Cup and Mansour has revealed that he has already held informal talks with King and would find it difficult to turn away from a potential move to the Chooks.

“I have already chirped into his (King’s) ear,” Mansour said.

“The Sydney Roosters are a great club. If an opportunity arose, I would definitely explore it.”

Mansour has enjoyed a great group stage with the Lebanese, but admits that it has been a difficult year.

“At the beginning of the year I didn’t have that plan – I didn’t see it coming,” Mansour said of his season – he only played five games in first grade this season.

“It really shocked me the way the year went but I just had to swallow my pride and ride out the year. I just tried to be as professional as I could and come with a good attitude to training every time.