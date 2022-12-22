New rugby league international rankings revealed following World Cup

THE new rugby league international rankings have been revealed following the Rugby League World Cup as Australia return to top spot.

International Rugby League world rankings are based upon results over the past four years of competition.

They are expressed as a percentage of the Number 1 ranked nation (i.e. the number 1 ranked nation is 100 – the other nations are expressed as a percentage).

Of course, with Australia enjoying World Cup success once more, they rise back to first in the list as England occupy fourth with New Zealand and Samoa in second and third respectively.

Here are the rankings in full:

1 Australia – 100%

2 New Zealand – 93%

3 Samoa – 87%

4 England – 73%

5 Tonga – 58%

6 Papua New Guinea – 47%

7 Fiji – 45%

8 Lebanon – 36%

9 France – 28%

10 Wales – 23%

11 Ireland – 23%

12 Cook Islands – 20%

13 Jamaica – 17%

14 Italy – 17%

15 Serbia – 15%

16 Greece – 14%

17 Scotland – 14%

18 Netherlands – 13%

19 Malta – 11%

20 Turkey – 8%

21 Germany – 6%

22 Brazil – 6%

23 Chile – 6%

24 Nigeria – 6%

25 South Africa – 6%

26 Ghana – 6%

27 Czech Republic – 6%

28 Ukraine – 5%

29 Philippines – 4%

30 Poland – 3%

31 Cameroon – 3%

32 Kenya – 3%

33 Spain – 3%

34 Bulgaria – 3%

35 Norway – 2%

36 Colombia – 2%

37 Hungary – 1%

38 USA – 1%

39 Montenegro – 1%

40 Bosnia and Herzegovina – 1%

41 Solomon Islands – 1%

42 Sweden – 1%

43 Morocco – 1%

44 Canada – 1%

45 Japan – 1%

46 Vanuatu – 1%

47 El Salvador – 0%

48 Belgium – 0%

49 Denmark – 0%

50 Latvia – 0%

51 Argentina – 0%