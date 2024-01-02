Ex-Salford Red Devils star Ken Sio set to return to the rugby league field

FORMER Salford Red Devils star Ken Sio is set to return to the rugby league field in January.

Sio will be taking part in the Nines Premier League competition on the Gold Coast in 2024 for the Central Coast United Aboriginal Sporting Association.

The competition will be held over the weekend of Friday January 26 and Saturday January 27 in what is often described as a festival of rugby league.

Sio was released by the Salford earlier this month, ending a five-year association with the Super League club.

The fleet-footed wingman scored a staggering 78 tries in just 104 appearances since making his move from Newcastle Knights towards the back end of 2018, notching his 100th in the Super League during Salford’s clash away at Huddersfield Giants, in early 2023.

The 33-year-old had been the Red Devils’ top try-scorer for three consecutive seasons and made two appearances in the Super League Dream Team.

Where his permanent future lies still remains to be seen.