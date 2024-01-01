Five potential Super League Steve Prescott Man of Steel winners for 2024

WITH all eyes firmly fixed on the 2024 Super League season, predictions are coming in thick and fast.

One such prediction is who will win the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award next season, with Wigan Warriors star Bevan French the 2023 winner.

Here are five potential candidates.

Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Jai Field wasn’t even shortlisted for the 2023 award which left a number of people scratching their heads, with the livewire fullback in incredible form for Wigan last season. Often the difference for the Warriors between winning and losing a game, the Australian looks certain to have another big year at the DW Stadium.

Jack Welsby – St Helens

Having narrowly missed out on the award in 2023, Jack Welsby will be back with a bang in 2024 after signing a new deal with St Helens. With the fullback’s future now secured, the England international will kick on for his beloved club next season. Still just 22 years of age, Welsby has all the tricks of the trade to scoop up the Man of Steel.

Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos

What a signing this could be for Leeds Rhinos. Brodie Croft shone at Salford Red Devils – where he too won the Man of Steel back in 2022 – but now he has moved on to pastures new at Headingley. Set to be the focal point of the Rhinos’ attack, watch Croft thrive in Rohan Smith’s system and propel the West Yorkshire club back into the play-offs.

Theo Fages – Catalans Dragons

After a number of highly successful years in the UK, Theo Fages is back in his native France with Catalans Dragons. Replacing Mitchell Pearce, Fages will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but the diminutive halfback knows what that is like following a trophy-laden spell at St Helens. Being back in France could help the 29-year-old find his best form.

Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

It seems surprising that Lachlan Lam wasn’t in the conversation for the Man of Steel in 2023 when considering that he helped Leigh Leopards win the Challenge Cup for the first time in 52 years. Alongside NRL veteran Matt Moylan, Lam will thrive with Moylan allowing the PNG star to play his natural, off-the-cuff game and punish opponents.

