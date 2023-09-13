“I don’t know what more he has to do” – Adrian Lam confused as to Leigh Leopards star’s omission from England squad

IT’S fair to say that Leigh Leopards have enjoyed a stellar 2023 season back in Super League.

Winning the Challenge Cup, the Leopards are in prime position to finish inside the top four for the first time since the summer game began.

Of course, most of the talk has surrounded the likes of John Asiata and Lachlan Lam taking Leigh to the next level, but winger Josh Charnley has been one of the most consistent wingers in Super League in 2023.

With England boss Shaun Wane holding his press conference earlier today ahead of England’s Autumn series with Tonga, Leigh boss Adrian Lam once more outlined Charnley’s credentials.

“I think Josh’s actions have done the talking for him, he will probably win the top try scorer on that left wing and I don’t know what more he has to do to get in that 40-man squad,” Lam said.

“I think Josh has done enough to be in that squad and team but I will leave that to their selection process. I think he certainly deserves it, he has improved out of sight this year. He is one of the best finishers in Super League.”

Lam also believes that prop forward Tom Amone should be thought about in conversations concerning a Tonga call-up, too.

“I think Tom Amone should be in consideration for the Tonga squad, too. It’s important to acknowledge what he has done for our side.

“Fingers crossed both of those should be in.”

